Police said they arrested nine Bulgarians and one Russian and confiscated six yachts worth an estimated 5 million euros ($5.9 million) in the operation carried out from Sept. 24-28.
The ministry said the operation is a “huge blow to what investigators consider the largest criminal organization dedicated to smuggling hashish via sea (into Spain).”
Spain said it received assistance during the investigation from Europol, the international Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre, and from authorities in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy.
