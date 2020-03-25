The rise meant Spain leapfrogged ahead of the official death tally in China, where the global pandemic began but the rate of reported new infections has tapered off. There have been 3,285 deaths in China, according to Johns Hopkins data. Italy remains the world’s worst hit country, with more than 6,800 dead.

The picture in Spain is grim. Soldiers have discovered dead bodies abandoned in nursing homes where dozens have died. The capital Madrid, the worst hit area of the country, has turned an ice-skating rink into a morgue, but municipal workers say they lack the protective supplies to collect the dead. Spanish television has broadcast images of sickened patients sleeping in hospital corridors, while staff complain that medical supplies are so low they’ve been forced to use plastic garbage bags as protection instead of gowns.

Health experts expect the situation to get worse before it gets better, warning that Spanish hospitals could reach their capacity for new intensive care patients as early as this week, as the number of serious cases peak.

The intensity of the outbreak in Spain drives home the fact that Italy is no outlier, epidemiologists say. Across Europe, hundreds of millions of people face severe restrictions on their daily lives, as authorities attempt to battle community transmission. But some countries, including Spain, have been criticized for being too slow to intervene and to mandate social distancing.

Spanish authorities imposed restrictions on trips outside the home a little under two weeks ago. While city streets are largely deserted and many companies have asked employees to work from home, that is not mandated, and commuter trains are still running, albeit at 50 percent of their services.

“What has happened in Europe, not just Spain, is we underestimated this virus,” said Oriol Mitja, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol in Barcelona, who has been pushing for a further tightening of the restrictions on movement.

He said his team expects Spain to run out of intensive care beds this week, with some hospitals already facing tough decisions about which lives to save.

“There are some hospitals which have already collapsed,” he said. “They have to make a decision when to admit a patient to intensive care or not, and the criteria is mainly by age, so some elderly people are not prioritized.”

Spain has about 6,000 critical-care beds, of which 3,166 are being used to treat coronavirus patients, according to Spanish authorities. Hospitals have delayed nonessential surgeries in an effort to free up beds, but it remains unclear how many beds remain available.

Health authorities have been scrambling to add capacity. Earlier this week, the military set up a provisional hospital with 1,300 beds at a Madrid convention center in just 24 hours.

Fernando Simon, who heads Spain’s coordinated emergency health response, said it was difficult to determine where Spain is on the coronavirus curve based on current data, but that he expected the peak of new cases was “very close.”

Still, he told health-care professionals to brace themselves, as there is a delay before that peak is reflected in hospitals. “We are in the tough week,” Simon said.

Covid-19, the disease that develops from novel coronavirus, is particularly dangerous for the elderly and has swept through the country’s nursing homes. The military took control of all residential facilities earlier this week, making macabre discoveries when they did so. In a television interview, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said soldiers had found elderly residents abandoned by staff and left “dead in their beds.”

“We are going to be extremely firm with this kind of negligence,” she said.

But staff have complained they do not have the proper protection to tend to the sick or move bodies. More than 22 people died at the Santa Hortensia nursing in Madrid, according to Spanish media reports.

The availability of such supplies has been a persistent complaint during the outbreak. A group of national medical associations sent an open letter to Spanish authorities on Tuesday decrying the lack of protective equipment.

“We health workers find ourselves in a situation of complete insecurity and lack of protection while conducting our duties of assistance and prevention of public health, given the inadequate and very risky health conditions, and the lack of protective material and equipment supplies necessary to guarantee the precise safety of ourselves, as well as the patients,” they wrote.

With the international medical market struggling to keep up with demand, countries in Europe have turned to China for assistance. Spain’s health minister, Santiago Illa, announced Wednesday that the country had purchased $467 million in medical supplies from China, inducing 950 ventilators, 5.5 million testing kits, 11 million gloves and more than half a billion protective face masks.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 14 percent of those who have tested positive are medical workers. Spaniards gather on their balconies at 8 p.m. each evening, to applaud the country’s health and security services.

About 10 to 15 percent of health workers in Catalonia are sick or in isolation, said Mitja.

“It’s the perfect storm,” he said. The virus “requires a lot of health-care resources, and it also reduces the manpower.”

He said lockdown measures have reduced transmission rates, but they remain high enough to sustain the virus.

Daily activity in Spain is about a third of what it had been.

Jose Manuel Santiago, the chief of staff of the Civil Guard, said there had been more than 3,000 reports a day of people acting “irresponsibly,” with 926 arrests of people violating the movement restrictions. Tuesday saw the first two people sentenced to four months in prison, as a show of the government’s determination to enforce the measures.