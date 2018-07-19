Spain’s Supreme Court has revoked the international arrest warrants against Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former president of Catalonia, and five other Catalan separatists. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images)

, including the exiled former president of the region, Carles Puigdemont, according to the Associated Press.

The move comes a week after a court in Germany, where Puigdemont was detained in March, ruled that he can be extradited to Spain — not on rebellion charges, however, but on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds.

The AP said the Spanish judge overseeing the case also was revoking the international arrest warrants against the six politicians.

[Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany]

The decision marks a significant twist in the long-running struggle between Spain’s central government and Catalonia, the relatively wealthy northeastern region with breakaway aspirations. Puigdemont fled last year for Belgium after Catalonia held a referendum on independence that Madrid deemed unconstitutional. After Catalan lawmakers then declared their region an independent state, Spain’s then-leader, Mariano Rajoy, used emergency laws to take over the administration of the region.

Spain’s new Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has taken a somewhat softer approach toward Catalonia, attempting to thaw relations earlier this month by meeting with pro-independence Catalan leader Quim Torra, an ally of Puigdemont’s.

