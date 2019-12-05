Hospital doctor Eduard Argudo said Marsh arrived with a body temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) — the normal temperature is 37C.

However, he said the sharp fall may have saved her as the cold preserved her organs.

The hospital said in a statement that Marsh, a resident of Barcelona, still hasn’t fully recovered feeling in her hands but will be able to return to work in coming days.

