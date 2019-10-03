Spain’s Cabinet will approve an urgent decree with the measures on Oct. 11, Maroto told reporters on Thursday.

She says the Canary Islands off Africa’s northwestern coast are expected to lose 400,000 tourists this winter while the Balearic Islands, east of the Iberian Peninsula, will see 300,000 fewer visitors.

The government says 3,400 jobs depending directly on contracts with Thomas Cook are at risk.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD