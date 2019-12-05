The launch happened at the U.N.-sponsored COP25 summit on climate change on Thursday, the day dedicated to the role of forests in absorbing the carbon dioxide largely responsible for rising temperatures.
Spain is a “hotspot” in the timber smuggling, the ministry said, adding that traffickers conceal illegal wood in legal shipments.
It added that tropical timber trafficking globally amounts to 80% of smuggled wild species of plants and animals.
