He spoke a day after Spanish King Felipe VI announced that there was no viable candidate who could win the endorsement of the parliament before a Sept. 23 deadline.

Sánchez’s Socialists won the April 28 election, but fell short of a majority. Sánchez was unable to win the support of any major rival parties.

The upcoming election will be Spain’s fourth in four years.

