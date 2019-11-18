The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.

Prosecutors allege the men sexually abused a 21-year-old woman in Cordoba the same year as the Pamplona case, after driving her home from a night club and when she was unconscious. Prosecutors say the men made a video of the assault.

The men pleaded not guilty Monday and exercised their right not to testify.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD