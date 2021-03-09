Survivors told police during questioning that four others had died during the journey, according to the Spanish government’s delegation in the Canary Islands. Spain’s National Police have launched an investigation.
The Canary Islands have become the main European destination for people fleeing North and West Africa.
Last year, some 23,000 people reached the archipelago. Most of them were picked up by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service. More than 500 died or disappeared in the attempt.
