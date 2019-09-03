MADRID — Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez is proposing policies including pension hikes and rent controls in a bid to win parliamentary support for a new term as prime minister, but seems likely to face a new election as he rules out a coalition with an important far-left ally.

The caretaker prime minister needs the parliamentary votes of the anti-austerity Podemos (We Can) to stay in office, but its leaders say Sánchez needs to include them in his new cabinet.

With both sides’ positions deeply entrenched, Spain faces a new election in November if the deadlock isn’t resolved by a Sept. 23 deadline.

Speaking to party members on Tuesday, Sánchez said that Spain needs a united and strong government to face economic upheaval ahead and to stop Catalan separatism, among other challenges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.