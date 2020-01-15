A preliminary investigation indicated the force of the explosion killed another person in a nearby neighborhood when a piece of metal struck his residence. The injured were workers at the plant.

The regional firefighters for Catalonia said 30 firefighting crews worked through the night to combat a fire from the explosion.

Fire chief Albert Ventosa said Wednesday that the fire was under control and there is no danger to the exterior of the plant.

Authorities are investigating the cause of what they describe as a “chemical accident.”