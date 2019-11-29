Television images showed bathers giving the migrants water and food and wrapping them in towels.

Emergency services said the Spanish Red Cross later looked after the migrants — 12 men, eight women and three children — six of whom were treated at a local hospital. None were reported to be in serious condition.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press said the North African and sub Saharan migrants had been aboard the boat for several days.

