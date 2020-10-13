According to the government, women in Spain earn on average 22% less than their male peers.
Another decree requires companies with more than 50 employees to file with the government their four-year plan to balance their workforce’s female to male ratio.
The decrees aim to “bring to the surface labor inequalities and give workers the tools to eliminate them,” according to Díaz.
Wage disparity, the minister told a press conference, “is a democratic aberration that excludes, differentiates and violates the rights of women.”
