Sánchez’s Socialist party is best-positioned, having won the most seats — 120 — in the election. They have a deal with the left-wing United We Can party, which won 35, but are still way off securing a majority in the 350-seat chamber.

The Socialists are now trying to secure the abstention of the 13-seat secessionist Catalan Republican Left party. This has fueled charges from right-wing rivals that Sánchez is doing deals with those who want to break up Spain and has raised fears of an unstable government and possibly fresh elections.

