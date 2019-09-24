Leftist parties and families of many Spanish Civil War victims have long wanted Franco to be removed from the mausoleum, which is a major tourist attraction. Others argue this would open old wounds.

A decision is expected Tuesday or soon after.

The Socialists want Franco moved to a cemetery outside Madrid. Franco’s family hope that if he is exhumed they can rebury him in central Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral.

