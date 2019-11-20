The five, who had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” were imprisoned for 15 years by the Supreme Court in July for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.
The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.
Four of the five are also on trial for allegedly sexually abusing another woman in 2016.
