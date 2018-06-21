MADRID — A Spanish court has triggered a new wave of outrage by releasing on bail five men acquitted of gang rape and convicted instead on a lesser felony of sexual abuse, a case that has shocked Spain.

Spanish news agency Europa Press said Thursday that a court in northern Spain set bail at 6,000 euros ($7,000) each while the men’s appeals are considered.

Court officials were not immediately available for comment.

An 18-year-old woman said she was attacked during Pamplona’s famed San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.

Prosecutors said the men boasted about their actions on a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The (animal) Pack.” They were sent to prison for nine years each.

Activists called for protest marches in Pamplona later Thursday and in Madrid on Friday.

