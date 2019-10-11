MADRID — Spain has set Oct. 25 as the deadline for relocating the remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a mausoleum to a more discreet grave in a public cemetery in Madrid.

The deputy prime minister in Spain’s caretaker Cabinet, Carmen Calvo, said Friday the exhumation will be conducted in private and that the exact date will be notified 48 hours in advance to relatives of the man who ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975.