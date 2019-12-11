Sánchez is trying to negotiate the support of rival parties to end the deadlock. He has already cut a deal with the left-wing United We Can party, which has 35 seats, but needs more votes.

Under Spain’s Constitution, the monarch invites a political leader to form a government. Parliament Speaker Meritxell Batet said the monarch invited Sánchez after consulting with him and other party leaders over two days.

Sánchez has occupied the prime minister’s office and headed the Cabinet since June 2018, being in a caretaker role since snap elections last April and last month resulted in parliamentary stalemate.

November’s snap election was the fourth in four years in the European Union’s fifth-largest economy.

If no party is able to form a government, a fresh election could be held next year.

