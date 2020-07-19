Marsé’s most important novel was “Úlitmas tardes on Teresa” (“Last Afternoons with Teresa”) published in 1965. It chronicles the misadventure of a working-class adolescent who tries to win over a girl from the upscale side of Barcelona.
Marsé, a native of the city, followed that success with several other novels that form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the latter part of the 20th century.
