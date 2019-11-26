The submarine sank as police tried to intercept it Sunday in the Aldan inlet in the northwestern region of Galicia.

Spanish authorities said it was the first time such a vessel had been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country.

Two Ecuadorean crew members were arrested while a third managed to flee.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with police rules.

