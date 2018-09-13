FILE In this file grab taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov walk on Fisherton Road, Salisbury, England on March 4, 2018. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 that Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them. (Metropolitan Police via AP, File) (Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The two Russian men charged in Britain with poisoning a former Russian spy with a deadly nerve agent appeared on Russian television on Thursday, saying they visited the suspected crime scene as tourists.

Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov made their first public appearance in an interview with the Kremlin-funded RT channel.

The men said they visited the southern English city of Salisbury in March, calling it a “wonderful town” and saying they wanted to see the famous Salisbury Cathedral.

“Our friends have been suggesting for a long time that we visit this wonderful town,” Petrov said while Boshirov added that they wanted to see the Cathedral’s famous spire and clock.

British officials say Boshirov and Petrov are military intelligence agents who were dispatched to Salisbury to poison former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the nerve agent Novichok. Britain released CCTV footage and photographs showing the two men walking in Skripal’s neighborhood on March 4, the day of the attack.

The men’s surprise public appearance came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities know the identities of the two men, but insisted that they are civilians and there is “nothing criminal” about them. He called on them to contact the media.

Replying to the interviewer’s question why they went to Salisbury for two days in a row, Boshirov said that when they first got to the town it was snowy and they got wet so they decided to take the train back.

They said they may have passed by Skripal’s house but they did not know him.

