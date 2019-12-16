The Swiss foreign ministry has called the Nov. 25 incident a “very serious and unacceptable attack” and summoned Sri Lanka’s ambassador to demand an investigation.

The government has insisted that evidence collected by its investigators did not support the sequence of events given by the embassy.

Francis was summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department to make statements over five days and was subjected to medical tests and a psychiatric analysis.

The Attorney General’s Department told the Criminal Investigations Department earlier Monday that there is no evidence to support Francis’ claim that she was abducted, subjected to coercion or sexual harassment.

