S&P awarded the BB- rating late Friday, citing a reduction in risks to smooth implementation of the state budget and the lifting of restrictions on bank deposits and capital flows.
Greece exited its eight-year bailout program last year and yields on the country’s bonds have dropped sharply in recent months.
Nevertheless, all three major ratings agencies still classify Greek state bonds as well below investment grade.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD