In a paper published Wednesday by the journal Nature, the scientists concluded that the extinct species — named Danuvius guggenmosi — could walk on two legs but also climb like an ape.

Madelaine Boehme of the University of Tuebingen, one of the paper’s authors, said the findings push back the oldest known examples of bipedalism, which were previously found in Crete and Kenya and dated to about 6 million years ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD