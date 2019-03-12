LONDON — British regulators have barred Stephen Hawking’s former nurse from practicing after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Tuesday that it had struck off Patricia Dowdy for failing “to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved.”

The council says Dowdy faced multiple misconduct charges “including, financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care and failing to cooperate” with the council.

The council’s Matthew McClelland says the public expects the council to take action “in serious cases such as this.”

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book “A Brief History of Time” became an international best-seller.

