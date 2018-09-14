LONDON — The peace and tranquility on the island of Gigha off the western coast of Scotland has been shattered by a burglary said by locals to be the first serious crime in about 20 years.

Ken Deacon, who operates the community-owned Gigha Hotel, said Friday about 2,000 pounds ($2,600) was stolen from a storeroom. The theft was discovered Sunday morning. Police are investigating.

“I don’t want to make too much of it because I don’t want tourists to stop coming,” said Deacon, who describes the island as idyllic.

Most of the island’s 160 residents leave their homes unlocked.

