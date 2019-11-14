Decked in white coats, rheumatologists, anesthesiologists, gynecologists and others from around France braved the November chill for the Paris march, waving banners and sharing stories about growing patient wait times, bed shortages and other problems.
Shrinking investment and lack of reform are taking a toll on France’s often-praised health care system. The government is working on a support plan for hospitals, but protesters fear it will be too modest to solve the problem.
