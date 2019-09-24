Seamen’s unions have gone ahead with their strike, affecting the ferry system, despite a court ruling it illegal.

Unions oppose parts of the proposed legislation that will make it harder for them to call strikes, will allow workers to vote remotely on industrial action without attending meetings and permit changes in some collective work agreements.

Unions are planning demonstrations later Tuesday in central Athens.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.