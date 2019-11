BERLIN — A new study estimates that at least 3.9 million unauthorized migrants — and possibly as many as 4.8 million — lived in Europe in 2017, with half of them in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Pew Research Center said in a report released Wednesday the number of unauthorized immigrants grew from 2014, when about 3 to 3.7 million resided in Europe, and peaked in 2015-16 during the refugee crisis when some 1.3 million people arrived, mostly from war-torn countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2016, an estimated 4.1 to 5.3 million people without residence permits lived in Europe.