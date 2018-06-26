BERLIN — Authorities in southwestern Germany plan to ban older diesel vehicles from parts of Stuttgart next year, making it the second city in the country to do so.

The government of Baden-Wuerttemberg state said Tuesday that details of the ban, including when it will come into force and which areas it will cover, have yet to be decided.

The northern city of Hamburg became the first in Germany to ban particularly polluting diesel cars and trucks on two stretches of road last month. It followed a landmark court ruling in February allowing cities to include diesel bans in their air protection measures.

Diesel engines, which are popular in Germany, emit harmful nitrogen oxide. Stuttgart’s bowl-shaped terrain makes it particularly prone to diesel smog. The city is home to German automaker Daimler.

