The group, named after the tower bock that caught fire in June 2017, says Rees-Mogg’s comments are “extremely painful and insulting to bereaved families.”

A report last week concluded that fewer people would have died had building been evacuated more quickly.

Inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick sharply criticized a fire department policy that led to residents being told to stay in their apartments rather than flee.

