The bodies found at the scene were those of the suspect’s parents, his step-siblings and an aunt and uncle. A judge ordered him kept in custody on suspicion of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, police and prosecutors said in a brief statement Saturday.

Two people were wounded in the shooting — a man who was still in a critical condition on Saturday and a woman who was slightly hurt. Police told news agency dpa earlier Saturday that they still have no word on a possible motive.

The suspect lived with his father in an apartment above the bar, which his father ran.

Police have said that the suspect had a license to own firearms as a shooting club member and had no criminal record. They believe he used a semi-automatic pistol.