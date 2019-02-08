In this photo provided on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2012 by the Brigade de Sapeurs-Pompiers de Paris (Paris Fire Brigade), a fire rages through the top floors of an apartment building in Paris, France. The fire that authorities suspect was an arson attack sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape. (Benoit Moser/BSPP via AP) (Associated Press)

PARIS — Paris prosecutor’s office says the suspect in the fire that killed 10 people in the French capital this week is going before an investigative judge to face eventual charges of deadly arson.

The suspect, a woman who prosecutors say has been hospitalized at least 13 times in the past decade for mental health issues, has been detained in the investigation into the fire at the nine-story apartment building.

Besides the deaths, 96 other people were injured in the blaze, including eight firefighters.

The suspect had been sent to a police psychiatric infirmary for psychological evaluation. Police say she indicated during the first part of her detention that she was not behind the fire early Tuesday that was the deadliest in Paris since 24 people died in a 2005 hotel fire.

