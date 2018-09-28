In this image made from video provided by the Netherlands Police, armed police prepare for an operation in a residential area in Arnhem, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Seven men were arrested Thursday in the Netherlands on suspicion of plotting a large-scale extremist attack that Dutch prosecutors said they think was foiled following a months-long investigation. The national prosecutor’s office said in a statement that heavily armed police arrested the men in the towns of Arnhem, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Amsterdam, and Weert in the southern Netherlands close to the borders of Germany and Belgium. (Netherlands Police via AP) (Associated Press)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Seven men suspected of planning a major extremist attack in the Netherlands are scheduled to appear before an investigating judge, a day after prosecutors said that a huge police operation had thwarted their plot.

Some 400 police took part in raids Thursday that led to the arrest of the men aged from 21 to 34. Three of them, including the alleged ring leader, a 34-year-old Iraqi, have previously been convicted of attempting to travel overseas to join extremist networks.

Prosecutors are expected to use Friday’s behind-closed-doors hearing to request an extension to the suspects’ detention while investigations continue.

Prosecutors say the group wanted to attack a large event using bomb vests and assault rifles, and planned to detonate a car bomb at another location.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

