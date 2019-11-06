Hanstrom said the man was active during a four-year period ending February 2019, and also allegedly infiltrated online forums for opposition supporters, and gathered login information for routers.

Hanstrom added the man allegedly communicated with Iranian intelligence agents via the internet or at personal meetings, including in Tehran. Iran’s Persian-dominated government is often accused of discriminating against its ethnic Arab minority.

Part of the 1,700-page preliminary investigation carried out by the Swedish Prosecution Authority’s National Security Unit and the Swedish Security Service, known as SAPO, is confidential.

The man who has dual Iraqi and Swedish citizenships, was arrested Feb. 27 and a Stockholm court remanded him in detention on March 1, SAPO said.

Spying on refugees is “a very serious crime,” the agency said, adding it means that “people who are already vulnerable do not dare to exercise their constitutionally protected freedoms and rights in Sweden.”

The accused man denies the charge.

