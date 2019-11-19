Tuesday’s decision follows a ruling in June by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.
Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.
He is also fighting extradition to the U.S., which accuses him of publishing secret documents.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
