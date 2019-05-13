Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Eva-Marie Persson speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2019 in Stockholm to announce the prosecutors's decision on Julian Assange rape investigation. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Swedish prosecutors are reopening an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Speaking at a Monday news conference in Stockholm, Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, said that there is “still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed rape.” In her assessment, she said, “a new questioning of Assange is required.”

Last month, Assange was expelled from the Ecuadoran Embassy in London and later sentenced to 50 weeks in a British prison for skipping bail.

He fled to the Ecuardoran Embassy in 2012 after Sweden requested his extradition in a case investigating sexual assault allegations, which Assange denies. Sweden discontinued the investigation in 2017 because they said they were unable to advance the case while Assange was holed up at the embassy.

The Swedish investigation has been reopened at the request of the alleged victim.

Assange is also fighting a legal battle against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for his part in attempting to hack a Defense Department computer to obtain classified files.

If both countries seek to extradite Assange, it will be up to British officials to decide which request, if any, to prioritize.

Persson said that following Assange’s arrest last month in London, “the circumstances in this case have changed.”

She said that according to information received from British authorities, Assange will “serve 25 weeks of his sentence before he can be released.”

[WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks prison for jumping bail]

She added that “I am well aware of the fact that an extradition process is ongoing in the U.K. and that he could be extradited to the U.S. In the event of a conflict between a European Arrest Warrant and a request for extradition from the U.S., U.K. authorities will decide on the order of priority. The outcome of this process is impossible to predict.”

Swedish prosecutors argued on Monday that time is of essence in their case because the statute of limitations in the rape case expires in August 2020.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor in chief, said that the reopening of the case would give Assange a chance to clear his name.

“Since Julian Assange was arrested on 11 April 2019 there has been considerable political pressure on Sweden to reopen their investigation, but there has always been political pressure surrounding this case,” he said in a statement. “This investigation has been dropped before and its reopening will give Julian a chance to clear his name.”

Read more:

How Ecuador soured on Assange

From Assange to López, guests turn embassies into political battlegrounds

What law is Julian Assange accused of breaking?

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news