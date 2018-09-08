Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democratic Party speaks after a party leader debate in SVT, Swedish national public TV broadcaster, in Stockholm Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Sweden’s general elections will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9. (Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency via AP) (Associated Press)

STOCKHOLM — Swedish political candidates are making their final pitches to voters on the eve of a general election expected to see a far-right anti-immigrant party make historic gains.

The election on Sunday is the first since Sweden accepted 163,000 migrants in 2015, the largest number relative to the total population of any European state during the massive migrant influx into Europe.

The Sweden Democrats, a party rooted in a neo-Nazi movement but which has been working to soften its image, has been breaking down longstanding taboos surrounding public discourse on immigration and integration.

During a heated debate Friday evening, party leader Jimmie Akesson caused a stir by saying migrants have trouble finding jobs because “they can’t adjust to Sweden.” The broadcaster SVT called his remarks degrading and undemocratic.

