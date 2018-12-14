Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press)

STOCKHOLM — Swedish lawmakers have rejected proposals for caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven form a center-left government, more than three months after elections that left the country in political limbo.

Parliament voted 200-116 to reject a minority coalition of Lofven’s Social Democrats — Sweden’s largest party — and the left-leaning Greens.

Friday’s vote was the second of a possible four before Speaker Andreas Norlen must call new elections.

All attempts at forming a government have been without the populist, nationalist Sweden Democrats. Neither the center-left and the center-right blocs in the 349-seat Riksdagen will cooperate with the party that made great strides in the Sept. 9 election.

___

This story has been corrected to say that the proposed coalition was center-left, not center-right. Will be updated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.