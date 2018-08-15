Burned cars parked at Frolunda Square in Gothenburg, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Masked youth torched dozens of cars overnight in Sweden and threw rocks at police, prompting an angry response from the prime minister, who on Tuesday spoke of an “extremely organized” night of vandalism. (Adam Ihse/TT via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police say that a man suspected of arson in connection with dozens of car fires in Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city, has been arrested in Turkey.

About 80 cars were set ablaze in the night from Monday to Tuesday, chiefly in Goteborg, and nearby Trollhattan, an industrial city. Fires were also reported on a smaller scale in Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city.

Police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg said Wednesday that the man in his 20s was arrested a day earlier as he tried to enter Turkey. He is suspected of arson and is expected to be returned to Sweden.

Two others, aged 16 and 21 and living in Frolunda, a suburb of Goteborg where of some the fires took place, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of arson.

