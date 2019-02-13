COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Swedish prosecutor in charge of investigating whether police committed an error last year when fatally shooting a 20-year-old disabled man who waved a toy gun, is considering pressing charges.

Martin Tiden said a formal decision is set to be made later this year and declined to say Wednesday how many police officers are suspected or what the suspicions might be. He didn’t comment on the claim from Swedish broadcaster SVT that at least four are suspected.

He said a preliminary investigation into the Aug. 2 slaying of Eric Torell that gripped Sweden has been completed.

Torell who had Down Syndrome and autism and struggled to communicate, held a plastic toy resembled a submachine gun — a birthday present from his mother — when he was shot dead.

