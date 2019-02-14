GENEVA — Swiss authorities say they have indicted a woman who convinced dozens of people to hand over their online banking details over the phone from the Netherlands.

Federal prosecutors say the woman managed to use the banking details to steal more than 2 million Swiss francs ($1.98 million) between March 2016 and July 2018.

Prosecutors said Thursday that about 50 people fell victim to the scam, known as “voice phishing.” They provided no further details on how she managed to sweet-talk her victims into divulging their details.

They said the woman, who was not identified, had been working with an “internationally active group” that also used spam emails in the scam.

She was among two people arrested in the Rotterdam area in June. Dutch authorities extradited the woman to Switzerland.

