BERLIN — The Swiss government says it wants further talks with the European Union about an accord that’s intended to regulate bilateral ties between the Alpine country and the 28-nation bloc.

The Swiss Cabinet said Friday that it has “decided to demand clarifications” on a current draft deal, amid concerns domestically over wages and workers protection, state subsidies and EU rules on citizens’ rights.

The government said it remains ready to “reach a mutually satisfactory solution to these three outstanding matters which would allow it to sign the agreement and present it to parliament.”

Switzerland, which is surrounded by — but not a member of — the European Union, has long struggled to reconcile domestic demands on issues such as immigration with those of the EU, its biggest trading partner.

