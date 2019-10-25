Prosecutors say the other suspect, a dual citizen of Switzerland and North Macedonia, tried to travel to Syria via North Macedonia, where police stopped him. He allegedly recruited one person for IS. Both men are accused of spreading propaganda for the group.
The case against the first suspect was opened in February 2015 and was later expanded to include the second suspect.
