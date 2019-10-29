The meeting, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, brings together 150 experts to examine mountain glaciers , snow and permafrost — which regulate fresh water resources for about half of the world’s population — and find key areas in which to take quick action.
Changes in mountain zones have raised the risks of floodin g, mudslides and landslides .
Berset said Switzerland has “completely” lost 500 glaciers since the start of the 20th century.
