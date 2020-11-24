The federal prosecutors’ office said “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.
Police in the southern Ticino region said a 28-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area had allegedly attacked two women, wounding one person in the neck with a sharp weapon.
In a statement, the Ticino police said one of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries.
