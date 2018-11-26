GENEVA — Police say six people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in northern Switzerland.

A resident of the building in Solothurn alerted police early Monday after noticing smoke on the stairs. Police said that more than 20 people were in the building at the time and that the fire appears to have broken out in of the lower floors, spreading smoke throughout the building.

Police said the victims included children.

Canton (state) officials say it appears careless smoking might have been to blame, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.