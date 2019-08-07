BERLIN — Swiss police say they have found the body of a Hungarian man who had been missing since February in an ice cave in the Alps.

Police in the southeastern canton (state) of Graubuenden said Wednesday that the 42-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, paraglided into the Roseg valley in mid-February and had planned to spend the night in an ice cave there.

He was reported missing the following day. A rescue helicopter was sent up and its crew determined that ice had broken off the snout of a nearby glacier, setting off an avalanche that buried the cave .

Over recent months, authorities repeatedly checked whether it was possible to search for the missing man. His body was recovered on Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.