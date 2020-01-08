He plans to announce the members of his administration next week, the Socialist party said in a statement.

The new Cabinet is set to include members of the anti-austerity United We Can party as a junior partner in the government, including party leader Pablo Iglesias as deputy prime minister.

The Socialist-led coalition faces the daunting task of trying to rein in separatist tensions in the northeastern Catalonia region and keeping economic growth amid a challenging global economic climate.

